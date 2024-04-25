Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,858,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 201,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,537. The firm has a market cap of $415.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

