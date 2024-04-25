Acas LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Acas LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $96.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

