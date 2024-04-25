Acas LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Acas LLC reduced its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs accounts for approximately 1.6% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFF. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.5% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $554,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BUFF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,869 shares. The stock has a market cap of $403.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.