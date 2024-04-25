Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,535. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TNL. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

