Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $63,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,171,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.29.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

