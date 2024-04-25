Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 30.53%.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

About Gibson Energy

GBNXF opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.