FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issued By DA Davidson

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $306.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.26). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

