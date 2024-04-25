Bailard Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,025,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,155,000 after acquiring an additional 149,783 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 693,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 503,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 401,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

