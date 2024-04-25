Bank of New Hampshire Sells 582 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 538.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,555 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 96,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

