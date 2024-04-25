Bfsg LLC Invests $174,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 227,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 254,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after buying an additional 41,655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.70. 5,230,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,945,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

