Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,691,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,399,000 after buying an additional 807,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $15.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.16. 8,653,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.98. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

