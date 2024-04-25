BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $8.82 on Thursday, hitting $82.38. 7,113,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,967. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

