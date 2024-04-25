BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys 5,807 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $30.38. 365,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

