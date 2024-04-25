BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:ZUT traded down 0.10 on Thursday, hitting 18.61. 34,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 18.94 and its 200 day moving average is 19.34. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of 17.82 and a 1-year high of 23.70.

