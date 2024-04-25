BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

