BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.
Shares of BOKF stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
