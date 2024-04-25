Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAFree Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.