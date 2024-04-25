Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 278,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,895 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.83. 6,620,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,979,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $478.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.