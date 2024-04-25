Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.2 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.45. 1,590,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

