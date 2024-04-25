Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.125-4.200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 5,158,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,918. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

