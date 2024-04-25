Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Waste Connections Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,410. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
