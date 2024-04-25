Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cintas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,009,000 after acquiring an additional 141,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 104,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cintas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Shares of CTAS opened at $664.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $646.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

