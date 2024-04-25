Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

