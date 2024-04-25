Community Bank N.A. Sells 695 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.09. 3,881,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $32.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.