Comparing Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) & Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) and Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enbridge and Avance Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $32.33 billion 2.35 $4.59 billion $2.10 16.99 Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Avance Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 2 6 3 0 2.09 Avance Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enbridge and Avance Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Enbridge presently has a consensus target price of $55.20, indicating a potential upside of 54.75%. Given Enbridge’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Avance Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge and Avance Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 13.97% 10.23% 3.38% Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Avance Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enbridge beats Avance Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Avance Gas

(Get Free Report)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings. Avance Gas Holding Ltd was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Avance Gas Holding Ltd is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.