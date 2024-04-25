Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $595,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, April 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $657,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $797,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $842,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COUR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.