Critical Analysis: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX)

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CARGO Therapeutics and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARGO Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 0 4 5 0 2.56

CARGO Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.22%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.37%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than CARGO Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine -196.12% -42.95% -30.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and Editas Medicine's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and Editas Medicine's top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.15 million N/A N/A Editas Medicine $78.12 million 5.63 -$153.22 million ($2.05) -2.61

CARGO Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CARGO Therapeutics beats Editas Medicine on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients in the Unites States. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate, which is in phase 2 trails, designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing alpha-beta T cells for solid and liquid tumors; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

