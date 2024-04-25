Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $490,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,252.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $552,160.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCVX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after acquiring an additional 167,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,754,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 62.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,483 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.