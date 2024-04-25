DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.65. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

HLAN opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

