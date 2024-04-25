Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $788.37 and last traded at $792.53. 144,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 427,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $851.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $884.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $743.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,814,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

