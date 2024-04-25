DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $4.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

