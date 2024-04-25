Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 99.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $136.16. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.44.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

