Dymension Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Dymension has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00005601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $521.10 million and $17.31 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,016,558,337 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,016,558,337 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 3.61263827 USD and is down -9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $17,632,123.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

