Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.
Read Our Latest Report on ESRT
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 45.16%.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty Trust
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.