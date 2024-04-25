Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,895 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.