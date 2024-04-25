Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $19.50 at TD Cowen

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

