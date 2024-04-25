Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 252,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 253,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 82,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.