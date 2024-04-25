Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,052 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,882,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,077,000 after buying an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,197,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,395,000 after buying an additional 1,252,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.