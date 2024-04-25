First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 308,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 46,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,377. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.