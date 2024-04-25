Flare Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $9.01 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,649,268,021 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,649,268,021.927055 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.030487 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $9,814,249.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

