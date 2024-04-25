Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

