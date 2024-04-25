Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Position Decreased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,051. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

