FY2024 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Reduced by Roth Capital (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LYV opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 125,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.