Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $925,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

