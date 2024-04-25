FY2024 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

