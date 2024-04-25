GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 48.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

