iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IYJ opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.96. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.