GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

