TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95 to $0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.017 billion to $1.026 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.690-3.860 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.47.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Down 1.2 %

TransUnion stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.