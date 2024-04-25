GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Republic Services by 83.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $191.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $135.33 and a one year high of $192.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

