Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of C$210.96 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

GTE traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.19. 13,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,680. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.66 million, a P/E ratio of -42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.35. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

